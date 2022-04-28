Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $52.73 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,861 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.1% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $52,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 487,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 223,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,117,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,871,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,923,557. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.