Becker Capital Management Inc. Invests $249,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.64. The company had a trading volume of 91,376,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,114,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average of $124.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

