Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $10.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,608,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,604. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.44.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.