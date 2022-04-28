Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after purchasing an additional 984,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

DUK stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

