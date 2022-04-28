Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,047 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. FirstEnergy comprises approximately 1.2% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $31,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

FirstEnergy stock remained flat at $$44.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,151,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

