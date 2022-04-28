Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,072 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $17,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.8% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 158,772 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,542,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 54.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,309,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,218,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,223. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.