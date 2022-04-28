Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,630 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of IMAX worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in IMAX by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after buying an additional 602,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IMAX by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after buying an additional 391,934 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,291,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 231,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 204,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 832.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 188,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,890. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $877.45 million, a P/E ratio of -39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

