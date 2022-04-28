Becker Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,969 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Allstate worth $26,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Allstate by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Allstate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Allstate by 13.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.34. 1,355,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,551. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

