BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.05 Million

Analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) will announce $251.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeiGene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.60 million. BeiGene posted sales of $605.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BeiGene.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.79) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $213.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 120.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.50.

Shares of BeiGene stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.41. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,351. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.25 and a 200 day moving average of $259.88. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth $12,298,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,970,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

