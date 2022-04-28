Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.390-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $615 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $593.05 million.Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.39-0.45 EPS.

NYSE:BHE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,978. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.01. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.32.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.