BENQI (QI) Price Hits $0.0390

BENQI (QI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. BENQI has a total market cap of $12.70 million and $12.03 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BENQI has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043127 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.27 or 0.07352464 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00051348 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.