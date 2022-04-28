Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Babylon (NYSE:BBLN)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 304.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Babylon in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Babylon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

BBLN opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Babylon has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Babylon during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

