Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Berkshire Grey stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,766. Berkshire Grey has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $1,758,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,733,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,701,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

