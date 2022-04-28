Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Stock Price Down 8%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.51. 469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 147,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $567.80 million and a PE ratio of 6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63.

Betterware de Mexico ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $105.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.83 million. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 109.07%. On average, analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWMX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.