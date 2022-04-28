Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Trading Down 25.9%

Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF – Get Rating) shares were down 25.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Biffa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

