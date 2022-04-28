Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,871,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,730,000 after purchasing an additional 501,397 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,844,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,898,000 after purchasing an additional 111,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,982,000 after purchasing an additional 102,757 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.16. 237,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,866,484. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

