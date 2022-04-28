Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,520.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.69. The stock had a trading volume of 70,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,160. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.57.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.87.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

