Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys 371 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $98.39. The stock had a trading volume of 71,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,521. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $97.44 and a 1 year high of $108.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

