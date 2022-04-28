Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of USO stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 422,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,354. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.09. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $87.84.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

