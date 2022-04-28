Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 317,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,247,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.69. 332,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,073,488. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $482.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.