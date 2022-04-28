Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,275 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,268,994. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $9.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

