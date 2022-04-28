Binemon (BIN) Price Tops $0.0035

Binemon (BIN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Binemon has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binemon coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Binemon has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00042749 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.18 or 0.07346178 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00059185 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

