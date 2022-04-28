BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.41

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 1054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.35 million, a PE ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,413 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $288,704.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,593.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,756 shares of company stock worth $4,180,456. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.