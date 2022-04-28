Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Hits Market Cap of $168.49 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $168.49 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for approximately $14.76 or 0.00037054 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001810 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

