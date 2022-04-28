BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 28,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 314,515 shares.The stock last traded at $15.59 and had previously closed at $15.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 44.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 175.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 70,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 45,048 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

