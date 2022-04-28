BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the March 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
