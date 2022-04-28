BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the March 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 616,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

