BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $650.97. 1,121,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,360. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $639.32 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $719.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $828.31.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

