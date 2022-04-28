BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Trading Down 2.2%

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating) fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.55 and last traded at $41.55. 828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 16,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.48.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCTD. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 41,936 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,000.

