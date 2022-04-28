Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Increases Dividend to $1.32 Per Share

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.32 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

Blackstone has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years. Blackstone has a payout ratio of 85.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Blackstone to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

NYSE BX opened at $107.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.77. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,658. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

