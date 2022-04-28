Blockmason Credit Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $323,241.15 and $2.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

