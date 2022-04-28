Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BLFY traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. 75,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other news, EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick H. Kinzler purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $29,417.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at $174,916.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,925 shares of company stock worth $80,491.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 127,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 73,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 42,491 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

