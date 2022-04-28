Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ BLFY traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. 75,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
In other news, EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick H. Kinzler purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $29,417.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at $174,916.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,925 shares of company stock worth $80,491.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
