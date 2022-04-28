Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Blueknight Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Blueknight Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 850.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

BKEP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.57. 608,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,860. The company has a market cap of $191.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Blueknight Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:BKEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 95.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 326,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,542,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

