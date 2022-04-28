B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.18

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 58585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.01) to GBX 600 ($7.65) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

