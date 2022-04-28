BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the March 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,306. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

