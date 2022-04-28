Boeing (NYSE:BA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $166.88

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $166.88 and last traded at $167.20, with a volume of 408665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.52.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.78. The company has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.50). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

