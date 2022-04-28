Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.14

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $0.97. Bombardier shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 1,113,855 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDRBF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

Bombardier ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

About Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

