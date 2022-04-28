Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLX. Tudor Pickering reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Boralex stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$38.90. 120,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$42.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.50.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.8500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 412.50%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

