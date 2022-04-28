Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $375.00 at Citigroup

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAM. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $603.69.

Boston Beer stock opened at $359.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $325.53 and a 12 month high of $1,232.98.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after acquiring an additional 176,197 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after buying an additional 129,392 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $54,298,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after buying an additional 94,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after buying an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

