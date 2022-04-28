Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Cap Reaches $295,146.65

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $295,146.65 and approximately $42,942.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

