Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) versus The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) is one of 55 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bowman Consulting Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group $149.97 million $300,000.00 239.43 Bowman Consulting Group Competitors $1.69 billion $120.63 million 20.51

Bowman Consulting Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bowman Consulting Group. Bowman Consulting Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group 0.07% 2.54% 1.33% Bowman Consulting Group Competitors -22.67% -15.80% -3.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bowman Consulting Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bowman Consulting Group Competitors 180 727 1025 27 2.46

Bowman Consulting Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.13%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 53.71%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

