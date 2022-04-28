Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.
Shares of BYD stock opened at $60.16 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average is $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 7.13%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,882,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,258,000 after buying an additional 99,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after buying an additional 361,821 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after buying an additional 19,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
