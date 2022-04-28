Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $60.16 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average is $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,882,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,258,000 after buying an additional 99,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after buying an additional 361,821 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after buying an additional 19,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.