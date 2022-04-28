Bradford Cooke Purchases 50,000 Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT) Stock

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating) Director Bradford Cooke acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,252,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,365,541.58.
AZT traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,014. Aztec Minerals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$18.18 million and a PE ratio of -8.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.
