Bradford Cooke Purchases 50,000 Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT) Stock

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating) Director Bradford Cooke acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,252,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,365,541.58.

AZT traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,014. Aztec Minerals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$18.18 million and a PE ratio of -8.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Get Aztec Minerals alerts:

About Aztec Minerals (Get Rating)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It explores for the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aztec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.