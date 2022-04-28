Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.35.

BHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

BHR traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $6.35. 592,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,293. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.

In other news, CAO Mark Nunneley bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 68,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

