Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.370-$1.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.26. 64,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,948. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.71, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,085.71%.

BDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

