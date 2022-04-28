Briaud Financial Planning Inc Acquires Shares of 1,634 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.1% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $156.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,402,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,797. The firm has a market cap of $276.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

