Briaud Financial Planning Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 146,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,717,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,766,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,360. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $207.00 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

