Briaud Financial Planning Inc Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 11.9% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $21,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,067,000 after acquiring an additional 469,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,360,000 after acquiring an additional 297,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $77.20. 4,070,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,959. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.