Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Barclays

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.12. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,202 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after buying an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after buying an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after buying an additional 73,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after buying an additional 42,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

