Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Brightcove stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 195,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,392. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $298.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ritcha Ranjan purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,100 shares of company stock worth $130,768. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Brightcove by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter worth $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 90.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

