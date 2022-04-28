Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $12.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $571.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,127. The business’s 50-day moving average is $594.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.22. The company has a market capitalization of $233.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

